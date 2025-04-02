Anthony Volpe News: Belts another long ball Wednesday

Volpe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Yankees trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but Volpe gave the team life with his one-out, three-run blast to right field off A.J. Puk. New York wasn't able to complete the comeback, but it was yet another big early-season moment for the young shortstop. Volpe has gone deep four times in his first five games of the campaign -- only one major-leaguer (Eugenio Suarez) has more home runs so far in 2025.