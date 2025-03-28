Anthony Volpe News: Belts Opening Day homer

Volpe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a 4-2 win against Milwaukee.

Volpe swatted a solo shot in the second inning after Austin Wells went deep leading off the bottom of the first for the Yankees. The Opening Day homer gave Volpe a promising start to the campaign in the power department after he clubbed just 12 long balls over 688 plate appearances last season. The young shortstop hit 21 home runs across 601 plate appearances as a rookie in 2023, so there's reason to believe there's more power in his bat than he demonstrated in his sophomore campaign.