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Anthony Volpe News: Caps busy weekend with three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Volpe went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Volpe gave Mets pitching fits throughout this weekend's Subway Series, drawing multiple walks in all three contests. The two hits and RBI were both the shortstop's first of the season through four games so far, and he's swiftly putting together a case for more action even once Jose Caballero (finger) comes back from the injured list. In any event, Volpe should remain the Yankees' everyday shortstop until Caballero is cleared to return.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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