Anthony Volpe News: First multi-hit effort of season

Volpe went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Pirates.

Volpe's RBI single in the fourth inning sparked a three-run inning that gave the Yankees plenty of breathing room. The shortstop has hit safely in six of seven games this season, but this was his first multi-hit effort, lifting his batting average to .286 on the year. He's added four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored with a 2:7 BB:K. He hit 33 homers and added a total of 120 RBI across 319 contests the last two years combined, but he's off to a strong start in 2025.