Anthony Volpe News: Goes deep again Saturday
Volpe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and two walks in a 20-9 thrashing of Milwaukee on Saturday.
Volpe played his part on a historic day for the Yankees, smashing one of the team's franchise-record nine homers with a three-run blast to left field in the second inning. The 23-year-old has gone deep in each of New York's first two games of the campaign after hitting a modest 12 homers over 688 plate appearances last season. In fact, both of Volpe's hits so far have left the yard.
