Anthony Volpe News: Keeps up early-season power

Volpe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Volpe went deep in the fourth inning, belting a 418-foot solo shot that tied the game at 2-2. The talented young shortstop has homered in three of his first four games to the begin the campaign, though those are his only three hits across 16 at-bats. Volpe had just 12 long balls over 637 regular-season at-bats last year.