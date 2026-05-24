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Anthony Volpe News: Moves into reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

While he wasn't optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Jose Caballero's (finger) return from the injured list Friday, Volpe looks like he'll have to settle for a reserve role moving forward. Volpe will be on the bench for a second straight game after he had started at shortstop in the Yankees' preceding eight contests while going 5-for-23 with two doubles, a 7:7 BB:K and two stolen bases.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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