Anthony Volpe News: Moves into reserve role

Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

While he wasn't optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Jose Caballero's (finger) return from the injured list Friday, Volpe looks like he'll have to settle for a reserve role moving forward. Volpe will be on the bench for a second straight game after he had started at shortstop in the Yankees' preceding eight contests while going 5-for-23 with two doubles, a 7:7 BB:K and two stolen bases.