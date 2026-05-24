Anthony Volpe News: Moves into reserve role
Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
While he wasn't optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Jose Caballero's (finger) return from the injured list Friday, Volpe looks like he'll have to settle for a reserve role moving forward. Volpe will be on the bench for a second straight game after he had started at shortstop in the Yankees' preceding eight contests while going 5-for-23 with two doubles, a 7:7 BB:K and two stolen bases.
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