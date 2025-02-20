Anthony Volpe News: Playing in spring opener

Volpe is scheduled to start Friday in the Yankees' Grapefruit League opener versus the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Aside from catcher Austin Wells, right fielder Aaron Judge and injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (elbow), the Yankees are expected to roll out a starting nine of their projected Opening Day starters in the first game of the exhibition slate. Volpe's placement in the lineup will be one to watch throughout the spring, as he had served as the Yankees' primary leadoff man leading up to the All-Star break last season before slotting between the fifth and nine spot throughout the second half while Gleyber Torres ultimately took over as the team's table setter. Torres and last season's No. 2 hitter, Juan Soto, have since moved elsewhere in free agency, but their departures won't necessarily clear the way for Volpe to reclaim a spot atop the lineup. While Volpe offers excellent speed in the leadoff role, his .288 on-base percentage over 319 career games has made him a less palatable option. He'll at least be heading into the spring with some momentum following a strong playoff run this past fall in which he produced a .286/.407/.408 slash line to go with five steals in five attempts over 14 games, but Volpe will need to build off that small sample during the Grapefruit League to secure a prominent spot in the batting order.