Anthony Volpe News: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A

Volpe (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Volpe will officially make his return to action after missing the entirety of the 2026 campaign to this point while recovering from left shoulder surgery that he underwent in October. In a notable turn of events, the 25-year-old will not be joining the Yankees after his activation, but he will head to the Triple-A level instead. Volpe produced a .250 average with a home run, six RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases over 13 contests with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during his minor-league rehab assignment. The Yankees appear to be comfortable with continuing to roll with Jose Caballero at shortstop for the time being, while Volpe will be afforded the opportunity to operate in an everyday role at Triple-A in the meantime.