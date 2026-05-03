Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe News: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 9:33am

The Yankees reinstated Volpe (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Volpe is healthy again after being shelved to begin the season while completing his recovery from the left shoulder surgery that he underwent Oct. 14, but the Yankees aren't yet willing to commit to using him in an everyday role at the big-league level. With his 20-day rehab window coming to a close Sunday, the 25-year-old will end up sticking around in the minors while the Yankees proceed with Jose Caballero as their primary shortstop. Volpe had split time between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset over his rehab assignment and wasn't overly impressive, slashing .250/.306/.318 with one extra-base hit and two stolen bases over 13 games. Volpe will continue to play on a regular basis at Triple-A, and if he's able to show improvement at the plate and/or if Jose Caballero's performance regresses, the Yankees could turn shortstop duties back over to Volpe at some point later this season.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
29 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
67 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
74 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
76 days ago