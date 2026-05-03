Anthony Volpe News: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A

The Yankees reinstated Volpe (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Volpe is healthy again after being shelved to begin the season while completing his recovery from the left shoulder surgery that he underwent Oct. 14, but the Yankees aren't yet willing to commit to using him in an everyday role at the big-league level. With his 20-day rehab window coming to a close Sunday, the 25-year-old will end up sticking around in the minors while the Yankees proceed with Jose Caballero as their primary shortstop. Volpe had split time between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset over his rehab assignment and wasn't overly impressive, slashing .250/.306/.318 with one extra-base hit and two stolen bases over 13 games. Volpe will continue to play on a regular basis at Triple-A, and if he's able to show improvement at the plate and/or if Jose Caballero's performance regresses, the Yankees could turn shortstop duties back over to Volpe at some point later this season.