Anthony Volpe News: Swats first homer of season
Volpe went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, three total runs and two total RBI in a 15-1 win against Kansas City on Tuesday.
Volpe was one of nine Yankees with multiple hits in an overwhelming offensive attack by New York. The shortstop clubbed a solo homer in his first plate appearance and added an RBI single his next time up. Tuesday marked his second straight start following a two-game stint on the bench. Since making his season debut May 13, Volpe has slashed .281/.425/.469 with six runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases through 10 contests.
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