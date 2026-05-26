Anthony Volpe News: Swats first homer of season

Volpe went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, three total runs and two total RBI in a 15-1 win against Kansas City on Tuesday.

Volpe was one of nine Yankees with multiple hits in an overwhelming offensive attack by New York. The shortstop clubbed a solo homer in his first plate appearance and added an RBI single his next time up. Tuesday marked his second straight start following a two-game stint on the bench. Since making his season debut May 13, Volpe has slashed .281/.425/.469 with six runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases through 10 contests.