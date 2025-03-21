Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe News: Swats third spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Volpe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Orioles.

Volpe went deep to left-center field in the sixth inning. The 23-year-old is tied for third on the Yankees with three long balls this spring and is tied for the team lead with three stolen bases. Volpe is batting just .200 in spring play, but he's locked in as New York's primary shortstop and appears slated to hit in the middle of the team's order on a near-everyday basis.

