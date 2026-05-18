Anthony Volpe News: Swipes two bags in win

Volpe went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Volpe singled and stole second in the second inning before doubling and stealing third in the fourth. They were Volpe's first two swiped bags of the season after making his season debut last Wednesday. Through five games, Volpe is 4-for-13 with a pair of doubles, three RBI, two runs scored, two steals and a 7:4 BB:K. He's started all five games since returning to the lineup.