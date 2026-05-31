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Anthony Volpe News: Swipes two bags Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Volpe went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's 13-8 victory over the Athletics.

Volpe opened the Yankees' 13-run third inning with a single and a stolen base before driving in a run with another single and swiping second again later in the frame. He's now hitting .256 with a .780 OPS, three doubles, a homer, eight RBI, nine runs and four stolen bases across 13 games. The presence of Jose Caballero means Volpe isn't the unquestioned starter, though he has started five of the past six contests at shortstop.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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