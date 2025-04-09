Antonio Senzatela News: Battered by Brew Crew

Senzatela (0-2) took the loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and one walk while notching three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Senzatela didn't allow an earned run over 9.2 frames across his first two starts of the campaign, but those results seemed quite misleading given that he gave up 19 hits during that span. The eight hits the righty allowed Wednesday remarkably registered as his fewest so far this season, but the parade of baserunners caught up to him this time around, as the Brewers pounded him for nine runs, five of which came via the long ball. Senzatela has posted an ERA below 4.38 just once in his eight big-league seasons, so his run-free first two starts never seemed likely to hold up, especially given his home ballpark. Senzatela will nonetheless look to bounce back the next time he takes the mound, which is tentatively slated to be in Los Angeles in a tough matchup against the Dodgers early next week.