Antonio Senzatela News: Earns win with quality start

Senzatela (1-3) allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Washington. He struck out two batters and earned a win.

Senzatela gave up a run in the first inning before delivering five scoreless frames to produce his first quality start of the year. It was also the first time he finished at least six innings this season and the solid outing snapped a three-start losing streak. Senzatela dropped his ERA to 4.81 alongside a lackluster 9:5 K:BB through 24.1 frames. He's given up a whopping 42 hits during that span. Senzatela is lined up for a home matchup with the Reds next weekend.