Antonio Senzatela News: Falls to Phillies

Senzatela (0-1) took the loss against the Philies on Thursday, allowing one unearned run on 10 hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Only one of the Phillies' 10 hits against Senzatela went for extra bases, allowing the right-hander to remarkably escape without giving up an earned run. However, the Rockies were held scoreless until the ninth inning, sticking Senzatela with his first loss. Senzatela has yet to allow an earned run through his first two starts (9.2 innings) despite giving up 19 hits. He'll hope that luck continues in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Brewers.