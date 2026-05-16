Antonio Senzatela headshot

Antonio Senzatela News: Notches third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Senzatela gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

While it was his third save of the year in three chances, it was the veteran right-hander's first in which he didn't need to pitch more than one inning. Senzatela's stuff is playing up in impressive fashion in short relief -- his four-seam fastball topped out at 98.8 mph Saturday -- and while he'd made 145 career starts for the Rockies over nine MLB seasons coming into 2026, he may have found a new home as a high-leverage arm. With Victor Vodnik having been scored upon in five of his last eight appearances, Senzatela's making a compelling case to take over as Colorado's closer. Through 28.1 innings this season, all in relief, he's produced a 1.27 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB.

Antonio Senzatela
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Senzatela See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Senzatela See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
MLB
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
Author Image
Jason Collette
18 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago