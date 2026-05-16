Antonio Senzatela News: Notches third save

Senzatela gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

While it was his third save of the year in three chances, it was the veteran right-hander's first in which he didn't need to pitch more than one inning. Senzatela's stuff is playing up in impressive fashion in short relief -- his four-seam fastball topped out at 98.8 mph Saturday -- and while he'd made 145 career starts for the Rockies over nine MLB seasons coming into 2026, he may have found a new home as a high-leverage arm. With Victor Vodnik having been scored upon in five of his last eight appearances, Senzatela's making a compelling case to take over as Colorado's closer. Through 28.1 innings this season, all in relief, he's produced a 1.27 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB.