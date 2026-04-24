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Antonio Senzatela News: Picks up five-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Senzatela earned the save Friday against the Mets, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings of work.

Senzatela was tasked with cleaning up a mess in the eighth-inning after Jaden Hill lasted just 0.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. With runners on first and second and just one out, he induced a line-drive double play to escape the eighth. Then, with closer Victor Vodnik experiencing some trouble lately and Senzatela at just two pitches, the 31-year-old was trusted to pitch the ninth inning, and he worked a clean frame. It's just the latest example of the hot start that he's been on this season, allowing just one earned run in 18 innings pitched with 18 strikeouts. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn more leverage time as the season rolls on.

Antonio Senzatela
Colorado Rockies
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