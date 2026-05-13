Antonio Senzatela News: Picks up third win
Senzatela (3-0) allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out two across 3.0 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates.
Senzatela worked in relief of Jose Quintana in the fifth inning and allowed only a solo home run. Senzatela has been effective in a multi-inning relief role this season, turning in nine scoreless outings in 12 appearances while allowing multiple runs only once. He's also earned a win in consecutive appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Senzatela See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies15 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?16 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Senzatela See More