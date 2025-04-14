Fantasy Baseball
Antonio Senzatela headshot

Antonio Senzatela News: Struggles against Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Senzatela (0-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 4.1 innings.

Senzatela fell behind early on a two-run Mookie Betts homer in the first inning, and he served up another long ball -- this time to Shohei Ohtani -- in the third. The right-handed hurler was pulled in the bottom of the fifth after giving up another run on a double and a single. Senzatela lacked the ability to miss bats Monday, as he notched just seven whiffs on 91 pitches and struck out only one batter. He remarkably began the campaign with no earned runs allowed over his first two starts covering 9.2 frames despite giving up 19 hits over that span, but the odds have since caught up with him. Across his past two outings, Senzatela has allowed 12 earned runs on 17 hits over 8.2 innings.

Antonio Senzatela
Colorado Rockies
