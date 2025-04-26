Fantasy Baseball
Antonio Senzatela headshot

Antonio Senzatela News: Suffers fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Senzatela (1-4) took the loss Saturday against the Reds, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Colorado right-hander yielded a season-worst three homers, as he allowed four or more runs for the third time in his four starts. Senzatela remains a bottom-of-the-barrel fantasy option, sporting an unsightly 5.22 ERA, 1.87 WHIP 13:5 K:BB across 29.1 innings. He has allowed an MLB-worst 50 hits this season. Senzatela is currently slated to make his next start against the Giants on the road next weekend.

