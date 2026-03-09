Antwone Kelly News: Bound for Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Kelly to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Kelly was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Pirates' latest round of roster cuts. The Pirates added the 22-year-old right-hander to the 40-man roster in the offseason after he turned in a 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 116:33 K:BB over 107.1 innings between stops at High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antwone Kelly See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country13 days ago
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Picks: Cuba at Netherlands Best Bets for Tuesday, March 7March 7, 2023
-
MLB Picks
WBC Picks Today: Expert World Baseball Classic Bets for Cuba at Netherlands March 7October 19, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antwone Kelly See More