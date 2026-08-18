Antwone Kelly headshot

Antwone Kelly News: Rejoins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 12:52pm

The Pirates recalled Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

It's the fourth stint in the majors this season for Kelly, with his three prior stays all lasting two days or fewer. The right-hander has struggled in his first three MLB appearances, surrendering five earned runs with a 4:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings.

Antwone Kelly
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antwone Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antwone Kelly See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
175 days ago
World Baseball Classic Picks: Cuba at Netherlands Best Bets for Tuesday, March 7
MLB
World Baseball Classic Picks: Cuba at Netherlands Best Bets for Tuesday, March 7
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
March 7, 2023
WBC Picks Today: Expert World Baseball Classic Bets for Cuba at Netherlands March 7
MLB
WBC Picks Today: Expert World Baseball Classic Bets for Cuba at Netherlands March 7
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
October 19, 2022