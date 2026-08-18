Antwone Kelly News: Rejoins big club
The Pirates recalled Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
It's the fourth stint in the majors this season for Kelly, with his three prior stays all lasting two days or fewer. The right-hander has struggled in his first three MLB appearances, surrendering five earned runs with a 4:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings.
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