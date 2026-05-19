Aramis Garcia News: Back with Arizona
The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Garcia will recapture a spot on the 26-man active roster following James McCann's (quadriceps) move to the injured list Tuesday. The 33-year-old Garcia has hit well in the minors this season, slashing .244/.404/.533 across 57 plate appearances, but he isn't likely to receive consistent playing time in the big leagues while acting as the backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno.
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