Aramis Garcia News: Back with Arizona

The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Garcia will recapture a spot on the 26-man active roster following James McCann's (quadriceps) move to the injured list Tuesday. The 33-year-old Garcia has hit well in the minors this season, slashing .244/.404/.533 across 57 plate appearances, but he isn't likely to receive consistent playing time in the big leagues while acting as the backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno.