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Aramis Garcia News: Back with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 10:22am

The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Garcia will recapture a spot on the 26-man active roster following James McCann's (quadriceps) move to the injured list Tuesday. The 33-year-old Garcia has hit well in the minors this season, slashing .244/.404/.533 across 57 plate appearances, but he isn't likely to receive consistent playing time in the big leagues while acting as the backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno.

Aramis Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
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