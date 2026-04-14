Aramis Garcia News: Contract selected
The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Garcia is taking the roster spot of the injured Gabriel Moreno (oblique). James McCann will handle the bulk of the catching duties for Arizona while Moreno is out, but the presence of Garcia will allow Adrian Del Castillo to focus mostly on designated hitter duties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aramis Garcia See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week296 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week310 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekOctober 2, 2022
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJuly 24, 2022
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJuly 3, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aramis Garcia See More