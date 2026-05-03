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Aramis Garcia News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Garcia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Garcia was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, and he will now report to Reno. The 33-year-old appeared in three contests with Arizona while serving as a No. 3 catcher with Gabriel Moreno sidelined with an oblique injury, but he only saw three plate appearances, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

Aramis Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
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