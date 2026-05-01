Aramis Garcia News: Removed from 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks designated Garcia for assignment Friday.
He was serving as a third catcher, but with Gabriel Moreno (oblique) back from the injured list, Garcia is no longer needed. He'll likely clear waivers and stick around in the organization in a depth capacity.
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