Arjun Nimmala headshot

Arjun Nimmala News: Moves up to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Blue Jays promoted Nimmala from High-A Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday.

Nimmala will make the jump to Double-A after submitting a .241/.362/.483 slash line with four home runs and two stolen bases over 105 plate appearances for Vancouver to begin the season. Not set to turn 21 years old until October, Nimmala will be one of the youngest players in the Eastern League, so if he can produce at even a league-average level for New Hampshire, it would bode well for his chances of emerging as the everyday shortstop for Toronto at some point in 2027.

Arjun Nimmala
Toronto Blue Jays
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