Arjun Nimmala headshot

Arjun Nimmala News: Overcomes hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Nimmala (hand) made starts at shortstop for Double-A Rocket City on Saturday and Sunday, going 0-for-6 with two walks and a run scored between the two games.

In just his second game as a member of the Angels organization, Nimmala sustained a hand laceration that kept him out of action for over a week, though he never required a stint on Rocket City's injured list. His ability to play the infield on consecutive days suggests the hand issue isn't a concern for him moving forward.

Arjun Nimmala
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arjun Nimmala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arjun Nimmala See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Rotowire Staff
143 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
344 days ago
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
353 days ago
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
MLB
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
Author Image
James Anderson
May 29, 2025
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
May 5, 2025