Arjun Nimmala News: Overcomes hand injury
Nimmala (hand) made starts at shortstop for Double-A Rocket City on Saturday and Sunday, going 0-for-6 with two walks and a run scored between the two games.
In just his second game as a member of the Angels organization, Nimmala sustained a hand laceration that kept him out of action for over a week, though he never required a stint on Rocket City's injured list. His ability to play the infield on consecutive days suggests the hand issue isn't a concern for him moving forward.
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