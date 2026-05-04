Aroldis Chapman News: Cleans up for seventh save
Chapman earned the save Monday against the Tigers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Chapman took care of business in the ninth, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. Monday's performance tallied his seventh save in as many opportunities and the left-hander has now strung together eight straight scoreless appearances. Chapman continues to be nearly untouchable, boasting a 0.77 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 14:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings.
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