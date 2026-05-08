Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Earns eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Chapman earned the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Chapman was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and slammed the door on 18 pitches. The 38-year-old has been flawless in back-to-back appearances and has now held opponents scoreless in nine straight outings. For the year, he's converted all eight of his save chances while posting a 0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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