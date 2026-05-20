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Aroldis Chapman News: Extends scoreless streak to 13.2 IP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Chapman picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals, allowing one hit with a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

After allowing a leadoff single to Starling Marte to open the bottom of the ninth, Chapman struck out Carter Jensen before generating a flyout and groundout to pick up his 12th save of the season. He also extended his scoreless streak to 13.2 innings spanning 14 appearances. Chapman has lowered his ERA to 0.51 with a 23:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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