Aroldis Chapman News: Flashes defense to nail down save

Chapman earned a save against Atlanta on Saturday, walking two batters over one hitless and scoreless inning.

Chapman entered in the ninth frame with the task of protecting a one-run lead. He nearly let his wildness get the best of him, as the veteran closer threw just 10 of 20 pitches for strikes and issued two free passes. However, Chapman used his athleticism to escape with the save, corralling a batted ball that ricocheted off his foot and bounced toward the foul line and tossing it to first base to get the final out. The left-hander is 10-for-10 in save chances this season with a minuscule 0.57 ERA and a 21:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings spanning 16 appearances.