Aroldis Chapman News: Lowers ERA to 0.54 with 11th save

Chapman recorded the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Royals, striking out one with no walks in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman set down Starling Marte, Jac Caglianone and Isaac Collins in order on 14 pitches to pick up his 11th save of the season. The left-hander hasn't allowed a run since April 4 and extended his scoreless streak to 12.2 innings. On the season, he owns a microscopic 0.54 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings. Opponents are batting just .125 against Chapman with a 34.4 percent strikeout rate.