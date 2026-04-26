Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Nabs fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Chapman earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Baltimore, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Chapman made easy work of the Orioles to close out the Red Sox's win Sunday, retiring the side on just seven pitches. The left-hander is a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances to start the year. Chapman's given up just one run through nine appearances (8.2 innings) while posting a 0.92 WHIP with 10 strikeouts.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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