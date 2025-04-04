Aroldis Chapman News: Nabs second save

Chapman recorded the final two outs to secure the save in Friday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals, issuing one walk without allowing a run.

Chapman entered with a four-run cushion and a runner on first after Cooper Criswell gave up three runs to start the ninth. He issued a walk to Luken Baker but quickly shut the door with a game-ending double play. The veteran has tossed 2.2 scoreless innings so far in 2025, collecting two saves and a win along the way.