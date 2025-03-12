Aroldis Chapman News: Part of unsettled closer battle

Chapman's spring performance and that of Liam Hendriks leave Boston's closer role unsettled, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Chapman has a 4.91 ERA with six walks through 3.2 spring innings, which is better than Hendriks, who has a 13.50 ERA and allowed 11 hits over four innings. Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged both pitchers have been knocked around but is taking an optimistic view that both are "going to be OK." If neither Chapman nor Hendriks improve over the last two weeks of the Grapefruit League, then Justin Slaten, unaccustomed to the mental aspects of closing, might sneak in to take on the end-of-game role.