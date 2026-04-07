Aroldis Chapman News: Picks up third save Tuesday
Chapman secured his third save Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing a walk in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.
After taking the loss in his previous outing Saturday against the Padres, Chapman got Luis Matos to fly out on the first pitch of the ninth inning before walking Sal Frelick on four pitches only to get Blake Perkins to ground into a game-ending double play on the first pitch of his at-bat. Chapman is now a perfect 3-for-3 on save chances and has a 1.80 ERA and 3:2 K:BB across five innings.
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