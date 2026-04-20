Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Puts out fire for fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Chapman picked up the save Monday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

The Red Sox had an 8-3 lead to begin the ninth inning, but a save situation emerged once the Tigers got three of their first four batters in the frame to get aboard. Chapman went right after Detroit, throwing 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes, and he cleaned up the mess for save No. 4 on the year. The hard-throwing southpaw is off to an outstanding start in 2026, boasting a 1.17 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB with four saves in as many chances through 7.2 innings.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aroldis Chapman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aroldis Chapman See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago