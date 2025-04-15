Aroldis Chapman News: Registers one-out save

Champan earned the save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rays, striking out the only batter he faced.

Zack Kelly came in for the seventh inning of Tuesday's game, and after pitching two scoreless frames he was brought back out for the ninth. He proceeded to yield two runs to reduce the Red Sox's lead to three, which prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to bring in Chapman to record the final out. Chapman needed five pitches to record his fourth save of the season, tossing a 99 mph fastball past Curtis Mead for the punchout. Chapman has a 1.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 7.1 innings to start his Red Sox tenure.