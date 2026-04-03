Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Secures second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 7:29pm

Chapman earned the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres, allowing no hits and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman was called on to protect a three-run lead and slammed the door despite throwing just 11 of 21 pitches for strikes. The veteran has picked up where he left off after a superb 2025 campaign, tossing three scoreless frames and converting both of his save opportunities to start this season.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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