Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Secures sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Chapman earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a two-out double to slam the door. He's now 6-for-6 in save chances this season while keeping opponents off the board in nine of 10 appearances. The veteran southpaw has been dominant through 9.2 frames, posting a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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