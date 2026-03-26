Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Slams door for first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Chapman picked up the save Thursday against the Reds, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Although Chapman failed to record a strikeout, he managed to keep the ball in the yard via three flyouts to nail down a save in his first appearance of the campaign. After posting a career-best 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP over 67 regular-season appearances in 2025, the hard-throwing left-hander appears to be locked in as Boston's top closer to begin the season.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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