Aroldis Chapman News: Slams door for first save

Chapman picked up the save Thursday against the Reds, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Although Chapman failed to record a strikeout, he managed to keep the ball in the yard via three flyouts to nail down a save in his first appearance of the campaign. After posting a career-best 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP over 67 regular-season appearances in 2025, the hard-throwing left-hander appears to be locked in as Boston's top closer to begin the season.