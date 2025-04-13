Aroldis Chapman News: Slams door for save

Chapman allowed a hit in a scoreless inning during Sunday's win over the White Sox. He earned a save and struck out two.

Chapman gave up his first run of the year and took a loss Saturday but quickly bounced back. He coughed up a two-out single to Andrew Vaughn but punched out Michael Taylor to close out the 3-1 win. Chapman owns an impressive 1.29 ERA with an 11:4 K:BB through seven innings.