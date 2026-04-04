Aroldis Chapman News: Takes loss against San Diego

Chapman (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Padres, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout across one inning.

With the game tied 2-2 headed into the ninth inning, manager Alex Cora brought on Chapman, but the closer allowed a double to Fernando Tatis followed by an RBI single from Ramon Laureano to give San Diego the 3-2 lead. It's the first run of the year allowed by Chapman, who now owns a 2.25 ERA and 3:1 K:BB across four innings this season. He's 2-for-2 in save chances.