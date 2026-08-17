Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Triggers vesting option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Chapman triggered a vesting option in his contract when he pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

The appearance was a non-save situation for Chapman, but it took him beyond the 40-inning mark and triggered an option for 2027. Pending an end-of-year physical, the left-hander will be under contract with Boston for another season and make $13 million.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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