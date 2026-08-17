Aroldis Chapman News: Triggers vesting option
Chapman triggered a vesting option in his contract when he pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.
The appearance was a non-save situation for Chapman, but it took him beyond the 40-inning mark and triggered an option for 2027. Pending an end-of-year physical, the left-hander will be under contract with Boston for another season and make $13 million.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aroldis Chapman See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 213 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 115 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aroldis Chapman See More