Aroldis Chapman News: Up to nine saves
Chapman earned the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, walking two while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.
The Phillies would get the tying runs into scoring position after Chapman issued a pair of walks. However, the southpaw would strike out Alec Bohm to escape trouble, sealing Boston's two-run victory and his ninth save. Chapman has turned in 10 straight scoreless appearances (9.2 innings), striking out 16 in that span, to lower his ERA to a pristine 0.66 with a 0.88 WHIP and 12.5 K/9 across 13.2 innings this year.
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