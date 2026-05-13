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Aroldis Chapman News: Up to nine saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Chapman earned the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, walking two while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Phillies would get the tying runs into scoring position after Chapman issued a pair of walks. However, the southpaw would strike out Alec Bohm to escape trouble, sealing Boston's two-run victory and his ninth save. Chapman has turned in 10 straight scoreless appearances (9.2 innings), striking out 16 in that span, to lower his ERA to a pristine 0.66 with a 0.88 WHIP and 12.5 K/9 across 13.2 innings this year.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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