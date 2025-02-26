Aroldis Chapman News: Walks two in spring debut

Chapman hit 101 mph in his spring training debut Wednesday, but walked two batters and only threw 11 strikes among his 23 pitches, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. He has slimmed down from 250 pounds to 230 pounds this spring.

The early velocity is nice, and Chapman being wild is nothing new no matter what time of the season, given his 39 walks in 61.2 innings last season. Chapman, Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten are competing for the closer's job, with Garrett Whitlock available for multi-inning saves.