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Aroldis Chapman News: Works out of jam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Chapman allowed a walk and two hits over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 1-0 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Chapman, pitching in a non-save situation, allowed base runners for the fifth consecutive outing. It may not be much of a concern at this point, but his 3.9 BB/9 this season is higher than his dominant 2025, when walked a career-low 2.2 batters per nine innings.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
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